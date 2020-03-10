Wahpeton's February Leaders of the Pack
Congratulations to the Wahpeton Middle School Leaders of the Pack for February. Leaders of the Pack are chosen because they demonstrate the following characteristics: rigor, relationships, responsibility and respect. These students go above and beyond to help make our school a great place to learn. In the front row, left to right: Kylee Hansey, Aubrey Odens, Carly Cooper and Tallyn Biel. Back Row: Christian Kast, Myles Hinkley, Ian Plummer, Gina Quamme and Mia Dodge.

