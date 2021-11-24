Wahpeton’s Loberg makes MSUM homecoming court
Congratulations go out to Rachel Loberg on her selection as a member of Minnesota State University Moorhead’s Homecoming Court.

Loberg, whose hometown is Wahpeton, is an elementary inclusive education major with a minor in mathematics. In addition to her studies, “Rach” is a member of the Dragon Dance Team and Athletes in Action.

“I aspire to be a kindergarten teacher one day and further my education in receiving my masters!” Rachel said.

Rachel’s parents are Bill and Debbie Loberg. She was nominated to the Homecoming Court by Becky Boyle Jones, MSUM’s assistant director of activities and fraternity and sorority life.

“She’s a bubbly girl and deserves to be recognized for her positive attitude/contributions to MSUM!” Boyle Jones said. “She works incredibly hard day in and day out showing her heart, humility, and grit in the Fargo-Moorhead area. She loves teaching and interacting with her kids each day and being a part of the dance team. She deserves to be recognized for her Dragon Pride! I have interacted with her throughout athletics and have personally been touched by her passionate demeanor regarding education and making it a safe zone for students.”

