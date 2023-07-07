Wahpeton’s Quam named 2023 Auxiliary Unit Member of the Year

FARGO, N.D. — American Legion Auxiliary Department of North Dakota is proud to announce that Ruth Quam, Wahpeton, was selected as 2023 Unit Member of the Year by the American Legion Auxiliary Department of North Dakota.
Ruth was nominated for this distinguished honor by American Legion Auxiliary Hafner-Miller-Ross Unit 20 of Wahpeton. Ruth is a life member of the American Legion Auxiliary, proudly serving for 53 years. In District 10, the Quam name is synonymous with the American Legion Family.
Ruth accompanied her husband Carroll on his many travels around North Dakota and the country while he served as American Legion Department Commander. Ruth has served in various unit offices and currently serves as the unit’s vice president.
Throughout the years, she has provided countless gallons of lemonade and dozens of cookies for the North Dakota Boys State counselor’s picnic, served and/or donated food and volunteered for unit fundraisers, community veterans programs and dinners, distributed poppies in the community, and has donated countless personal hygiene items and funds in support of the residents of the North Dakota Veterans Home in Lisbon, patients of the VA Medical Center in Fargo as well as school supplies for the auxiliary’s “Give 10 for Education” program.
In addition to her involvement with the American Legion Auxiliary, Ruth is active with St John’s Catholic Church, the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, and Quilts of Valor. She was actively involved and served on various committees with the North Dakota National Guard Enlisted
Association Auxiliary. In recent months Ruth has provided care and support to her husband, Carroll, as he continues to recover from recent surgery.
Ruth embodies the American Legion Family’s mission of being an active member within a community of volunteers serving our veterans, active military, and their families.