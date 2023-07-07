Wahpeton’s Quam named 2023 Auxiliary Unit Member of the Year

Ruth Quam

 Courtesy American Legion Auxiliary Department of North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. — American Legion Auxiliary Department of North Dakota is proud to announce that Ruth Quam, Wahpeton, was selected as 2023 Unit Member of the Year by the American Legion Auxiliary Department of North Dakota.

Ruth was nominated for this distinguished honor by American Legion Auxiliary Hafner-Miller-Ross Unit 20 of Wahpeton. Ruth is a life member of the American Legion Auxiliary, proudly serving for 53 years. In District 10, the Quam name is synonymous with the American Legion Family.



