Zeke Ink Tattoo, Wahpeton, participated last weekend in The 2019 Rough Rider Ink and Iron Expo, a national tattoo competition.
More than 70 artists from across the country competed in multiple categories. Owners Scott Hansey and Laura Richard sponsored one of their artists, Shawn Neu. Competition began early Friday morning. In just under seven hours Sean completed his first piece – a large hip and thigh piece featuring a black and grey tiger with blue eyes.
Saturday morning began with a piece which took four-and-a-half hours, resulting in a black and gray portrait of a lion’s head with a native woman on the front right thigh of Neu’s mother. This was her first tattoo.
After a short break, Neu began a piece that resulted in the first of two awards earned during the competition. Austin Richard, son of owner Laura Richard, sat for approximately five hours to receive a large portrait of his father who passed away unexpectedly last November. This piece was recognized and appreciated by fellow competitors and went on to place third in the highly-competitive category of portrait against more than 30 contestants.
Neu also tattooed a thigh piece featuring a medium black-gray owl with glowing eyes, which took approximately four-and-a-half hours.
Rounding out the weekend, the large tiger and the owl competed in the same category against a large number of other amazing pieces, pulling out a second place win to end the weekend’s back-to-back competitions.
Zeke Ink Tattoo and Shawn Neu want to thank all of those who helped prepare for this weekend’s competition and to the countless loyal clients that in so many ways showed their support.
Zeke Ink is supporting Wahpeton High School’s “Strengths of Success” by donating $3 from every semicolon tattoo done at the shop to their fund. People can drop off any unwrapped toy to the shop, located main floor in the Lemar Photography building, to support our local Marine Corps Toys for Tots campaign and receive a chance to win a $100 gift certificate towards a tattoo.
The entire Zeke Ink Team and their families will be walking in the NDSCS Homecoming parade Saturday, Oct. 12 with candy and freebies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.