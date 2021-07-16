Wahpeton student in 'Cinderella'

Wahpeton High School senior Liv Dodge, center, is in Trollwood’s Mainstage Musical, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s ‘Cinderella,’ this summer performing at the Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheater in Moorhead, Minn. Liv and her castmates have been rehearsing since the beginning of June and are ready to share this beautiful story. The show opened July 14th to a sold out audience, but reserved and general admission tickets are still available for performances through July 31. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.Trollwood.org.
