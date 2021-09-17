Wahpeton students honored for Greatness
Back, from left: Montana Berger (3rd grade), Riley Lahr (5th grade) and Rocco Johnson (1st grade). Front, Raiden Deyoung (4th grade) and Elena Lathrop (2nd grade).

Wahpeton students honored for Greatness

Back, from left: Ashlynne Max (3rd grade), Justyce Irons (5th grade) and Kloie Pauly (4th grade). Front, Emmalynn Schutz (1st grade) and Bailee Mohs (2nd grade).

