Wahpeton students take part in High School Choral Festival

Wahpeton High School students participated in the 31st Annual High School Choral Festival earlier this month. Row one, April Finnie, Isabella Loberg, Holly German and Braden Meyer; row two, Olivia Dodge, Raegan Klosterman, Katrina Bajumpaa and Jacob Seelye.

The North Dakota State University held its 31st annual High School Choral Festival on Oct. 6 and 7. Eight Wahpeton student musicians attended the event along with 500 others singers from the tri-state area.

Four separate ensembles were formed and after nine hours of rehearsal, a concert was given. Singing under the direction of Dr. Jo Miller in the Chamber Choir was Raegan Klosterman. Holly German, Isabella Loberg, and Olivia Dodge participated in the Women’s Choir under the direction of Dr. Charlotte Moe. The Mixed Choir included April Finnie, Katrina Bajumpaa, Braden Meyer, and Jacob Seelye. They were directed by composer, clinician, and Pavane Publisher Allan Petker. “Well done, Huskies!” music teacher Dean Aamodt said.

