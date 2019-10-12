Wahpeton students take part in High School Choral Festival

The North Dakota State University held its 31st annual High School Choral Festival on Oct. 6 and 7. Eight Wahpeton student musicians attended the event along with 500 others singers from the tri-state area.
Four separate ensembles were formed and after nine hours of rehearsal, a concert was given. Singing under the direction of Dr. Jo Miller in the Chamber Choir was Raegan Klosterman. Holly German, Isabella Loberg, and Olivia Dodge participated in the Women’s Choir under the direction of Dr. Charlotte Moe. The Mixed Choir included April Finnie, Katrina Bajumpaa, Braden Meyer, and Jacob Seelye. They were directed by composer, clinician, and Pavane Publisher Allan Petker. “Well done, Huskies!” music teacher Dean Aamodt said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.