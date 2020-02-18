Wahpeton Women's Literary Club hears from Langenwalter

Wahpeton Women’s Literary Club met Friday, Feb. 1 at Bethel Lutheran Church. Vice President Karen Engstrom presided in absence of President Carol Sturdevant. Jeanette Miller and Delphena Ballweber were co-hostesses. Club collect and pledge were recited. “God Bless America” was sung. Roll call response was, “Book Review.” Fifteen members were in attendance.
Jeanette Miller introduced Circle Nations Student Outreach Director Kathy Langenwalter, the meeting’s speaker. Kathy has been employed at Circle of Nations School for almost 30 years. Circle of Nations is a Native American boarding school established in 1904. The school is an inter-tribal off reservation boarding school serving Native American youth in grades 4-8. It is chartered under the Sisseton-Wahpeton Dakota Oyate and is funded by the Bureau of Indian Education.
Twenty-three different tribe groups are represented at the school, Kathy stated. Present enrollment is 95 students. Enrollment is lower because many tribes now have their own schools on the reservation, Kathy stated. She invited members to attend the end of year and pre-graduation pow-wow the afternoon of May 14. The pow-wow is open to the public.
A memorial will be given to Music Camp in memory of Carmen Plummer, husband of Jeanette Plummer. Member volunteer hours were submitted to Karen Engstrom. Karen will be reporting those to the state GFWC office. Volunteer sheets were distributed to members for the coming year. Secretary Bev McRoberts will have the September 2018-May 2019 annual report of projects available at the March meeting.
The rummage and bake sale will be held at the Breck Senior Center on Saturday, April 25. The Senior Girls Tea will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church on May 13. There are 39 girls in this year’s graduating class. Members plan on doing another School Backpack assembly in the spring, with a date to be determined.
The Welcome Home Basket Committee of Sandy Thiele, Bonnie MacIver and Pat Stern reported most items have already been purchased. A list of gently used items still needed to complete baskets was given to members. The goal is to do 10 baskets. Each basket cost is approximately $60. Baskets will be assembled at the April meeting.
The Friday, March 6 meeting will be at 12 p.m. with a light lunch served so members can attend the World Day of Prayer service at Evergreen United Methodist Church.
The purpose of GFWC is to unite women’s clubs in order to enhance community service efforts by volunteers. The small group of clubs that began in 1890 is now one of the largest volunteer organizations for women in the world. The General Federation of Women’s Clubs of North Dakota was chartered in 1897.
