Wahpeton's dog park popular with people's pups

There is a reason 44 percent of American households own a dog. What else can be a wonderful pet, great hunter, quiet listener, fellow walker, watch dog or best friend? Or maybe all of them.
One must be fair to their dog and be willing to spend much quality time and take care of their health. A fresh water supply and regular veterinary visits are essential.
We had a German Shepherd on our childhood Brushvale area farm and they are the best watch dogs. They chased cars driving by and growled at them like their namesakes disliking German soldiers on Hogan’s Heroes.
The Dog Park at the Airport Park has been a terrific success. It will eventually become a dog playground and not just a fenced-in area. It’s a great place with fresh air to let them play and meet other canine friends. It is used often enough that someday a second dog park may be needed.
Among loyal Dog Park users who help pick up after others include Eper Novetske and Deb Tobias. Nancy Diederich is a south-sider who has sponsored a couple dog doo-doo boxes.
City ordinances require dogs be leashed. As a runner, we can share the trails. I have learned not to run away from a dog. It may trigger some predatory instinct. Once you’re bitten, the guard is not let down. Stop and be calm.
It is a great honor to have a grandpuppy — Duke, a stubborn English bulldog who lives with daughter Britt and her husband — John Yuhas in Springfield, Missouri. My nickname for Duke is Fat Head and he gets so excited to see Grandpa that he shakes like a Jell-o piston.
There is great risk publicizing Duke. If the Georgia Bulldog football team discovered him, they would most certainly arrange for a kidnapping to replace Uga, their pure white English bulldog mascot who is not nearly as cute (or tough) as Duke with his brown eye patch. Bulldogs represent the Marine Corps, Mack trucks, Gonzaga University and the University of Minnesota Duluth.
Duke likes to play tug-of-war. It is exhilarating to grab the same toy while he growls and your face is only inches away from his black, wide-set eyes and wrinkled face. Fat Head has skin folds all over and needs frequent baths, not his favorite thing. He forgives you when he becomes submissive and accepts a scratchy belly rub. He loves you when he rides along to Andy’s Custard Parlor and gets treated to a puppy cone that is devoured in record time.
Duke, like other bulldogs is an excellent family pet because they form strong bonds with young children. It is picturesque when two-year old grandson George goes nose-to-nose with him. Both are potty-trained now, a good thing.
Duke is not a runner. We try to exercise him some but a walk around the block will tire him out all day. Fat Head’s snores measure 7.2 on the Richter Scale, about the same as an earthquake. He will give you a belly laugh every time.
A couple brothers own handsome Labradors and they are extraordinary hunting dogs. I tease them that I appreciate they take care of them for 365 days a year so I can hunt with them a couple days.
Red River Area Sportsmen Club members with dogs have been super hunting mentors. Greg Braun and Kevin Manock, for many years, guide youth duck hunters with patient dogs in cattail blinds that spring into a brackish slough to retrieve a fallen blue-winged teal.
To watch the effectiveness of pheasant hunting dogs owned by Mark Althoff, Abby Heitkamp and others for awe-struck youth pheasant hunters is inspiring. They are learning the right way to hunt. There have been so many outstanding mentors with dogs like Patrick Brejcha and Jordan Buffet.
There are a few dog doo-doo boxes along our trails. Please use them. It is disrespectful not to clean up after your dogs on private or public property. Feces is not healthy for other dogs who use the trails.
We are among the 56 percent of Americans who do not have a dog in their household. But it sure is fun to spoil a grandpuppy who brings much joy to our family!
