Wahpeton's SOARing students

Cale Gilbertson

Congratulations to these SOARing students from Wahpeton Elementary for the week of March 30. They are putting forth great effort in Distance Learning as well as being helpful family members! Keep up the great work.This week’s SOARing students are Bryleigh Medenwald (second grade), Ava Jorschumb (first grade), Joel Lopez (third grade), Violet Leno (fourth grade), and Cale Gilbertson (fifth grade).

