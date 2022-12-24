Few things beat the thrill of taking a kid (or kids) ice fishing. It was good to experience it as a child and adult mentor.
I was fortunate to have a father and grandfather who loved ice fishing. They set up a plywood house at the ice fishing village of South Turtle Lake near Underwood, Minnesota, off a point that jutted out near Splittstoesser Resort.
Many Minnesota lakes have great panfishing for sunfish, bluegills and crappies. It is a good idea to bring children to a lake that offers action. Safety is always paramount. Never assume anything. Ice is already a foot deep on area lakes.
South Turtle Lake offered everything. Grandpa would spear for northern pike in the afternoon. Dad would angle for walleyes, once catching an 8.5 pounder. I looked forward to dusk and the crappie bite. Ice fishing is multigenerational.
Prairie Lake was our destination when introducing daughters Kayla and Brittany to ice fishing. It was loaded with sunfish, not big, but steady action. A heated ice fishing house kept them warm and comfortable. Young children are very impressionable and a bad experience can discourage them for a long time.
The beauty of ice fishing is its simplicity. We used live bait, including wax worms for sunfish and minnows for crappies, walleyes and northern pike. No matter your age, it is always a thrill to see your bobber slowly sink, set the hook and feel weight at the end of the line. A child’s laughter when catching a fish is priceless.
Some years the water is clear and you can see the underwater world to the bottom. Fish and aquatic life are fascinating.
Southeastern North Dakota has good panfishing at Dead Colt Creek near Lisbon. Wall Lake just southwest of Lidgerwood held large bluegills. Sometimes there is a good walleye bite on the local Bois de Sioux and Red Rivers. Explore new lakes. One year I tried Brush Lake near Mercer, North Dakota, and caught a few one-pound bluegills. Devils Lake is a North Dakota destination. In its heydays, I put many jumbo 12-inch perch in a five-gallon bucket.
Make friends with the bait shop owner. My buddy was Clem Miller at Clem’s Bait in Fergus Falls. He knew where the fish were biting. Clem would share hotspots with me, like sunfish on Hoot Lake one winter.
Winter nature offers incredible scenery that can be shown to young ones.
Hoar-frosted trees are Christmas card like. Muskrats engineer huts along lake shorelines that jut out like Egyptian pyramids. Cattail catkins wave in the wind, anxious to spread their puffy seeds for miles. Dormant cottonwood trees show off impressive branching patterns. Some oaks are persistent and hold their leaves all winter like natural ornaments. Winter solitude is meditating.
Keep it fun. The sled used to haul ice fishing supplies can double for sledding rides. Lay flat in the snow and make angels. Bring ice skates. Build a snowman. Throw snowballs. Bring snacks and hot chocolate.
Modern technology like Vexilar locators and laser augers are making ice fishing easier. A simple hand auger, ice scoop and short ice fishing poles will work just fine. It can be a reasonably priced outdoor recreation sport. If fish don’t bite in a few minutes, move. Portable ice fishing shanties with a propane heater keep it comfortable. Make sure children are dressed warmly for winter conditions.
Fish are healthy food and fillets taste scrumptious from icy cold water. Show children how to fillet fish.
The Neil Heitkamp Ice Fishing Derby is scheduled at Heitkamp Pond on Saturday, Feb. 18 and is a super way to introduce your children to ice fishing. Children should join the Junior Wildlife Club. They often make fishing lures, jigs and flies. Some winters they learn about spearfishing and Mark Althoff has mentored some decoying for northern pike.
Ice fishing teaches lifelong skills like patience, family bonding and experiencing outdoor recreation during winter months. It is excellent physical exercise. Teach your children to be a “plisher” (pick litter while fishing). Respect our waters and clean up, even after others.
Take pictures while on the ice. Capture treasured outdoor memories. Journaling records and starting scrapbooks are art-like ways to remember stories.
Walk on water. Take a kid ice fishing.
Wayne Beyer is the retired director of Wahpeton Parks and Recreation.