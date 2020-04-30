Walking and running outdoors increases positive mental attitude

There are opportunities with every situation and one of the most refreshing observations during COVID-19 has been the resurgence of trail use and outdoor recreation in our public parks.
The surge of walkers, runners, bicyclers and dog walkers is observed every spring and the double whammy of COVID-19 has really brought the masses out. The value of convenient public parks, green space and trails is shown by people voting with their feet.
People like trails because they can be enjoyed at any time and are safer separated from the streets. Observing the popularity of the Bois de Sioux River trail on the south side makes all the time invested to persuade the Corps of Engineers to include a trail on top of the flood protective levee as a recreation component very worthwhile.
Exercise is essential for our well-being during the pandemic. All of its health benefits are highlighted, including weight loss, stress reduction, happiness and immune system boost.
Walking and running solo are Zen-like or intimate with family members close to home. It is good to get outside and breathe fresh air. Respect the six foot physical distance. Masks can provide extra protection.
Outdoor recreation puts you in touch with nature. Spring bird migration and breeding season are about the best times for diverse birding opportunities. This past weekend, the local bird orchestra on local trails included cardinals, mallards, ring-necked pheasants, chickadees, Canada geese, blue jays, wild turkeys, robins, wood ducks and pileated woodpeckers.
Though the waterfowl migration is about through, many song birds like sparrows are moving in, including chipping and white-crowned sparrows. Take time to look for distinguishing traits like the rusty cap on a chipping sparrow’s head.
Fight the urge to take the easy way out and not do anything. There is rarely a time when one embarks on a walk or run and not feel refreshed and glad you tackled it. Exercise should be a priority and plan for it in your weekly schedule.
Exercise benefits elders and people with diabetes, arthritis and heart disease. It improves balance, strength and flexibility. Outdoor air invigorates your creativity and appetites. It helps you sleep better.
Do not go out if you are sick. Think of others. There is no evidence that exercise will flush out any disease. The opposite reality is that it will wear you out, making you weaker.
The best couple and family member talks often happen in the outdoors when there are no television or electronic devices getting your attention. The backdrop of rivers, trees and green space are not only best for pictures but for meaningful conversations. Nature has much power and helps us feel connected to something bigger than ourselves.
If you are a plogger who wants a sense of accomplishment, pick garbage, trim trees, garden or rake leaves.
Walking and running times are opportunities to enhance a positive attitude. Meditate and think deeply to quickly flush any negative thoughts with positive vibes. Smile at everything that graces your steps, including other people, the robin singing tunes and scenic rivers. After all, if you can physically be on the trails, you should be grateful for that gift alone.
Great job by local residents to adjust to a new physical fitness routine for active healthy lifestyles that benefits your physical and mental well-being!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.