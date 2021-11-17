WAHPETON – Nov. 16, 2021 – The Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) Northern Plains Chapter named WCCO Belting as a 2021 winner of the “Cooperate Leadership in Philanthropy Award.” The award was given on Nov. 16, just one day after National Philanthropy Day, which takes place on Nov. 15. The award honors a corporation or its corporate foundation that demonstrates outstanding commitment through financial support and through encouragement and motivation of others to take leadership roles toward philanthropy and community involvement.
“We are honored to be recognized by AFP Northern Plains Chapter for our philanthropic efforts to support the Richland-Wilkin communities,” said Tom Shorma, CEO/President of WCCO Belting. “Giving back is a longstanding tradition for the Shorma family who founded WCCO Belting, and continues today through our CREW Team, who has made significant progress involving employees in company efforts to support and engage with our communities.” CREW is the acronym for the company’s strategic team put in place to build a Culture of Respect, Engagement and Wellness at the company and in the community.
WCCO Belting offers robust and varied support to its community through volunteerism, providing resources, and monetary and in-kind donations. Some of the ways WCCO Belting supports its community are:
• Monetary and in-kind donations to North Dakota State College of Science
• Food drives for Richland-Wilkin Food Pantry
• Peanut Butter and Mac n’ Cheese and school supply drives for the local backpack program
• Domestic Violence Awareness Day of jeans donations for Someplace Safe
• Donation drive to support a chili feed organized by Someplace Safe
• Donation drive to support Richland-Wilkin Kinship
• Chahinkapa Park ZooBoo Community Trick or Treat
• Toy donations for Marine Toys for Tots
• Multiple blood drives
“As a family-owned company, WCCO Belting has a team, family approach that leads to great morals within their company,” said Kim Nelson, member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals North Dakota Northern Plains Chapter. “They have been committed to the community for decades through several different ventures.”
The Association of Fundraising Professionals empowers individuals and organizations to practice ethical fundraising through professional education, networking, research and advocacy.
National Philanthropy Day, on Nov. 15, celebrates the work that companies and organizations do to make a difference and create impact in their communities.
About WCCO Belting
WCCO Belting is a 67-year-old, family-owned and award-winning custom rubber product manufacturer for the agriculture, light industrial, construction, sand and gravel, packaging and recycling industries worldwide. The company is the value innovator in the global rubber belting industry, engineering custom products using specialized equipment and proprietary processes. WCCO focuses on the technological advancement of each raw material and belt component to provide high value rubber product solutions. Its design and manufacturing expertise are effective in lowering the total cost of ownership of their customers’ equipment.
