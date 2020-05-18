We want to see your spring photos!

Tiffany Carlson of Colfax, North Dakota, shared this photo of beautiful blue American Robin’s eggs in a nest. American Robins are common across the continent in gardens, parks, yards, golf courses, fields, pastures, tundra, as well as deciduous woodlands, pine forests, shrublands, and forests regenerating after fires or logging.
