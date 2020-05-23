Desiree Siegel, Campbell, Minnesota, sent in these photos of an eagle and eaglets on the nest. She wrote, ‘I spotted the adult eagle two weeks prior and took a picture and was surprised by the babies in the nest as well, once I uploaded them onto my laptop. I didn’t see them when I took the picture. I love to drive the backroads and look for them, and just happened to get lucky with these guys.’

Send in your spring photos to editor@wahpetondailynews.com for a chance to be featured in print.

