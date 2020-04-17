Bruce Fingerson, Breckenridge, Minnesota, sent in this photo of his backyard visitor. He wrote, ‘This mallard and his mate have been visiting our backyard. My ground-level bird bath was iced over, so I put fresh water in it. After taking a good drink, the drake climbed in and did a little grooming.’
We want to see your spring photos. Send them to editor@wahpetondailynews.com.
