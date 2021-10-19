We want your fall photos
Courtesy Wanda Lesner

Fall means s’mores over bonfires, Friday night football games, the trees changing colors and pumpkin spice everything.

Wanda Lesner shared this shot of the Kuzel pumpkin patch between Lidgerwood, North Dakota, and Wyndmere, North Dakota. The patch is owned by her sister and brother-in-law, Stephanie and Paul Kuzel.

Send us your fall photos for a chance to be featured in print!

• Email: editor@wahpetondailynews.com

• Mail: PO Box 760, Wahpeton, ND 58074

