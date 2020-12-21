We want your holiday lights photos

Harry and Carole Formaneck's home.

 Courtesy Dan Keogh

Harry and Carole Formaneck's home at 411 Fifth Ave. S. in Wahpeton.

We want to see your holiday lights photos. Send them in for a chance to be featured in print!

  • Email: editor@wahpetondailynews.com  • Mail: PO Box 760, Wahpeton, ND 58074 

 

