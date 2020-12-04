We want your holiday lights photos
Courtesy Dale and Leatrice Bartnick

Dale and Leatrice Bartnick share this photo of their holiday lights at 1503 Westmore Ave. in Wahpeton.

‘Tis the season to be jolly! Holiday lights are brightening up our communities and we want you to share your photos with us for a chance to be featured in print!  

• Email: editor@wahpetondailynews.com

• Mail: PO Box 760, Wahpeton, ND 58074

