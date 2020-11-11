We want your outdoor photos
Courtesy Roberta Schreiber

This buck was taken, via shotgun slug, opening day in Minnesota by Seth Schreiber, 17, of Foxhome, Minnesota. We want to see your outdoor recreation photos. Send them in for a chance to be featured in print!  

• Email: editor@wahpetondailynews.com

• Mail: PO Box 760, Wahpeton, ND 58074

