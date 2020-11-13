We want your  outdoor photos

Kevin Etzler of Breckenridge, Minnesota

 Submitted

Kevin Etzler of Breckenridge, Minnesota, filled his buck tag Sunday morning, Nov. 8, near Osage, Minnesota.

