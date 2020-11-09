We want your outdoors photos

Rachel Holmgren, Wahpeton, filled her buck tag during North Dakota’s deer opener weekend. ‘We think he was about three years old and roughly 200+ pounds,” she said of the buck. ‘I shot him by Gwinner in unit 2G2. The shot was around 350 yards using a 257 Weatherby Magnum. It was an instant kill through the heart.’
