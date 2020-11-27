This is Graci Lehmann with her grandpa Lynn Boll. ‘She got this brute on day three of opening weekend,’ Danielle Lehmann wrote. ‘These two have such a close bond, and this is one of the things they love to do together. He’s been with us for every hunt the last three years, and will continue to be her hunting buddy. We all hunt in the family, because of him. I have fond memories of hunting with dad over the years, and am so thankful that Graci has that same chance. So proud of this young lady!’
Send us your outdoors photos for a chance to be featured in print!
• Email: editor@wahpetondailynews.com
• Mail: PO Box 760, Wahpeton, ND 58074
