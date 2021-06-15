We want your summer photos
Courtesy Jo Mertes

School is out, vacations are starting and summer activities are happening. Jo Mertes shared this image of a wren in her darling little house that Jo and Ellary Liebelt made. Signs on the house say ‘Home Tweet Home,’ and ‘4 Wrent Cheep!’ It’s hung at the Circle M Farm outside Mantador, North Dakota, where Jo lives. ‘I’m the photographer and live on the farmstead with my mother, Esther Mertes. We both love wrens and their beautiful melody,’ she wrote.

Show us your summer photos for a chance to be featured in print!

• Email: editor@wahpetondailynews.com

• Mail: PO Box 760, Wahpeton, ND 58074

