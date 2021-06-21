We want your summer photos
Courtesy Karly Minar

This hanging flower basket on Karly Minar’s front porch in Breckenridge, Minnesota, is doubling as a bird’s nest.

Send us your summer photos for a chance to be featured in print.

• Email: editor@wahpetondailynews.com

• Mail: PO Box 760, Wahpeton, ND 58074

