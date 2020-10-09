Wedding announcement

David and Shanita (Cripe) Heavener, Corydon, Indiana, and Lawrence and Susie Dueck, Spanish Lookout, Belize, announce the marriage of their children Adena Frances Heavener and Kendrick Dueck. The couple was married Jan. 18, 2020 by the Revs. Rich Deeds and Dave Cripe at Heaven Valley, Spanish Lookout, Belize.
Adena graduated from homeschool and studied at Toccoa Falls College. Her Youtube channel is Girls Desiring God.
Kendrick graduated from homeschool and works as an accountant for his father’s franchise.
The maid of honor was HarmonieRose Heavener, Spanish Lookout. Bridesmaids were Davita Heavener, active military; Libertie Villalpando, College Station, Texas; Jolene Fehr, Spanish Lookout and Grace Klassen, Spanish Lookout. The flower girl was Summer Villalpando, College Station, Texas, and the ring bearer was Bethia Dueck, Spanish Lookout.
The best man was Brandon Fehr, Spanish Lookout. Groomsmen were Jacob Guenther, Randy Dueck, Brent Heavener and Gary Loewen.
Music was provided by Alex Deeds and the reception was catered by Susie Dueck.
The destination of the wedding trip was Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
