Winter bird feeding is a fun recreation activity that brings nature to your backyard. It is most helpful when birds need the most energy, like during extreme bitter cold temperatures, when snow has covered much of their natural food gathering spots.
A tube feeder with black oil sunflower seeds attracted the most birds in our backyard. It was a bevy of activity that could be enjoyed from the comfort of our home.
We are fortunate that black-capped chickadees are loyal, year-round birds. They are cute with a black cap and bib contrasted by white cheeks and undersides. Chickadees are busy, busy, busy and fly back-and-forth constantly from nearby perches. They have familiar fee-bee-bee and two-tone whistling calls. Some people have had them eat out of their hands.
The bird that can feed upside down is the nuthatch. It was a scene repeated often on our large American elm. We have white-breasted (larger) and red-breasted nuthatches in the winter. They have snow white cheeks and call yank-yank.
House finches and purple finches are frequent tube feeder visitors. They are difficult to tell apart. The male house finch is reddish-orange while a male purple finch is raspberry red.
Pine siskins are in the finch family. They are brown with yellow edges on wings and tails. The telltale distinguishing feature is a streaked breast.
Some years we are fortunate to host unusually large migrations of redpolls that nest in Canada. They are brown and white birds with a small red forehead patch and pale red chest.
A thistle feeder bag filled with niger seed was hung for goldfinches. Male goldfinches are brilliant yellow and black during the spring and summer but drab colored in the winter. When growing up, we called them wild canaries.
Suet feeders will attract a variety of woodpeckers. Downy woodpeckers have white underparts, a small red nape and black-and-white checkered upper feathers. Hairy woodpeckers are very similar but larger with a longer bill. Experience will help make accurate identification.
There is a decent population of pileated woodpeckers along the Bois de Sioux and Red Rivers, likely using cavities of large dead cottonwood trees. They are crow-sized with a flaming red crest and black with bold white stripes down its neck. Pileated woodpeckers can be identified from a distance with their undulating (up-and-down) flight.
It is okay to spill some black oil sunflower seeds as dark-eyed juncos will clean them up. I love the Arctic visitors. Small flocks often flew ahead on the running trails. Juncos have gray tops and white undersides. White tail feathers flash when they fly away. They remind us when winter is coming and remain in the spring til winter storms subside.
There are a few ring-collared doves in the Twin Towns that are also ground feeders. They’re similar to mourning doves but have a narrow black crescent around the nape of its neck. Like pigeons, they enjoy spilled corn from railroad cars and likely frequent bird feeders in close proximity to the railroad tracks. They are native to Europe and Asia but got introduced to Florida and leap-frogged their way to northern states.
Blue jays like sunflower seeds plus corn, either cracked or whole kernels. Their blue, white and black markings bring beauty and noisy jay-jay-jay calls liven up quiet winter scenes.
Flowering crab trees with crabapples that do not drop attract flocks of cedar or Bohemian waxwings to gouge on them. They are gorgeous with brown, gray and yellow bodies, black masks with thin white borders and bright red droplets on wing feathers.
Open water in Chahinkapa Park and Kidder Recreation Area will always keep a few mallards around. One never tires of the iridescent green heads of drakes.
Pay attention to flocks of snow buntings that fly away from roads like feathered snowflakes. They flash white breasts with rusty brown or black markings. Snowy owls may be perched on poles or sitting on hay bales, waiting for rodents to make a mistake.
On snowy days, the liveliness, colors and sounds of birds offer fascination and joy. Bribe them with food to welcome them to your backyard or venture to nearby habitats.
Wayne Beyeris the retired director of Wahpeton Parks and Recreation.