FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — The Fergus Falls Wetland Management District, operated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, recently honored Otter Tail County of Chapter Pheasants Forever and Jason Swelstad with their first-time Conservation Partner of the Year award.
The award celebrates individual and organizational efforts in promoting and providing conservation through effective partnership efforts with the district. Recipients must have made significant and visible contributions to conservation within the district’s jurisdiction in western Minnesota, including Otter Tail, Wilkin, Wadena, Grant, and Douglas counties.
“We have the amazing benefit of working with many dedicated partners and individuals that help us on a recurring basis to accomplish conservation priorities,” District Manager Neil Powers said. “We are shining the spotlight on Jason and our local Pheasants Forever chapter for their steadfast participation in conservation efforts in 2019 while also cultivating positive relationships with our partners.”
Jason Swelstad, his wife Louise and their 10 children now live on their Blazing Star Ranch which preserves 150 acres of native prairie remnants in south-central Otter Tail County. They have worked with private lands biologist Shawn Papon for the past five years to protect and restore 342 acres of high quality grassland and wetlands in the Lake Christina Prairie Core Area.
“Jason is one of the most committed, hard-working, knowledgeable, and dedicated landowners in our district,” Papon said. “They live and breathe prairie conservation on a daily basis. His family and friends routinely complete prescribed burns in spring and fall on their land, cut invasive trees, and control noxious weeds. They share their passion with others in the community and neighbors around them.”
Swelstad protected his land forever with a FWS grassland easement that keeps the land in grass and wetlands, but still allows grazing. He invested in bison — not cattle – as he recognized that cattle graze differently than bison and wanted to replicate the historic grazing patterns and preferences of bison. He now has approximately 60 head of bison rotated among 12 different paddocks.
“I know there are many good people out there who care about conservation and the long-term health of our environment, just like we do,” Swelstad said. “It is very satisfying for our family to be able to partner with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to do our part to preserve our little piece of Otter Tail County for future generations.”
Swelstad’s children “think it’s really neat” that the unique birds, butterflies, salamanders, and prairie plants that were once common in this area, will still be on the landscape for their children and grandchildren to experience.
“The bison grazing program allows us to preserve the uniqueness of the land, but also keep the land productive,” he said.
Fencing and watering systems were installed in partnership with U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Environmental Quality Incentives Program and the Service’s Partners for Fish and Wildlife Program.
As a result of Swelstad’s efforts, the land and water has responded with diverse species of prairie wildflowers in a formerly extremely overgrazed pasture. The family enjoys seeing many species of waterfowl and other birds nest and rest on their property.
The Otter Tail County chapter of Pheasants Forever shows continued outstanding effort to permanently protect critical habitat for waterfowl and other wildlife.
“We are extremely grateful for the amazing partnership that first began in 2009 with the acquisition of Art Hawkins Waterfowl Production Area in southwestern Grant County,” said Erin Lentz, wildlife refuge specialist for the district.
This partnership has since accelerated the district’s Waterfowl Production Area program, which in turn creates more land open to the public for hunting and recreation.
Pheasants Forever also creatively collaborates with the district on numerous habitat projects, achieving restoration goals by applying for grants together, supporting construction efforts, providing extra funding, and communicating with contractors.
“Pheasants Forever has been the most committed and dedicated partner I have worked with at the district,” Lentz said. “They continue to go above and beyond their responsibilities.”
The Fergus Falls Wetland Management District is managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the principal federal agency responsible for conserving, protecting and enhancing fish, wildlife and plants and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people.
The service manages the 150-million-acre National Wildlife Refuge System, which encompasses 567 national wildlife refuges and 38 wetland management districts. It also operates 68 national fish hatcheries and 81 ecological services field stations.
For more information, visit www.fws.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.