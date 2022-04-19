What is a community foundation? Simple put, it’s a foundation the ensures the community will continue to prosper and improve long after we are gone or no longer in the community. It’s a permanent fund!
A community foundation receives gifts and donations from individuals, families, and businesses, and grants money back into the community for projects and programs that improve the quality of life for area residents.
The community foundation is guided by a local advisory committee, which leads fundraising efforts and recommends grant awards.
The beauty of a fund like this is that it’s not tied to any one cause or organization. Twice a year, the advisory committee will review applications from charitable organizations and community groups and recommend programs to receive funding.
The Richland Wilkin Community Foundation awarded its first grant in 1986 for $500 to American Legion Post 53 for work with their baseball program. To date the foundation has invested back in the region over $275,000 with 372 grants awarded to area nonprofits. Focus areas include support of the youth programs, services to the disadvantaged, our seniors, the arts and historical preservation, and our community at large.
Several years later, the foundation was gifted from the Elmer and Lucille Hoffert Trust. Their generous pre-planned gift is being used for projects supporting the Breckenridge-Wahpeton area. This is another example of people can chart their legacy and leave behind a gift to benefit the community. Community Foundations are a perfect spot to land with these gifts.
Community foundations are support by and reinvested in our community. It’s local and all funds stay in the area. Nothing is sent out of the state and our overheads is very minimal. Consider visiting our website to learn more on how you could get involved in YOUR community foundation.
We are blessed in Richland and Wilkin counties. Generosity is being shared wide and far across the region and we are grateful for the vision and dream of our previous leaders. Join us in continuing this vision. Visit us @ www.ndcf.net/richlandwilkin/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.