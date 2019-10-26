MINNEAPOLIS — About five percent of the U.S. population experiences seasonal depression — also known as the “winter blues” — a subtype of depression that typically occurs when the seasons change. It most commonly affects people starting in the fall and continues into the winter months.
Jeannie Larson with the University of Minnesota looked at what causes seasonal depression, its symptoms and what people can do to lessen the symptoms.
What causes seasonal depression?
Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is essential caused by a reduced level of sunlight beginning in the fall and continues through the winter months. This change of daylight may affect a person’s serotonin level, thus impacting mood.
How common is seasonal depression?
A study done in 2013 found the prevalence of SAD approaches 10 percent in northern latitudes, which makes sense because the further one is from the equator, the lesser amount of sunlight. SAD symptoms?
According to the Mental Health America National Organization, symptoms of seasonal depression can be similar to those that occur with depression. There are symptoms associated with SAD such as:
• Depression: misery, guilt, loss of self-esteem, hopelessness, diminished interest in activities, despair, and apathy;
• Anxiety: tension and inability to tolerate stress;
• Mood changes;
• Sleep problems: desire to oversleep and difficulty staying awake.
• Change in eating habits: carbohydrate craving, increased appetite, weight gain;
• Lethargy;
• Social problems: irritability and desire to avoid social contact;
• Sexual problems: loss of libido and decreased interest in physical contact.
Experts recommend starting a daily practice now to establish a routine when it may be more difficult to initiate one later. Research suggests a simple routine, such as going outside for 30 minutes each day, can improve your overall well-being.
These effects can include stress reduction, increased physical activity and better sleep quality.
What are experts doing to advance knowledge on seasonal depression?
Prof. Larson is part of an interdisciplinary team of scientists in the Department of Epidemiology and the Department of Forestry looking at the effects of walking within green and suburban environments on participants’ psychological (e.g., anxiety and mood) and cognitive (e.g., directed-attention) outcomes.
