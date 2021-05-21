Wahpeton police officers responded shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, May 21 when a semi truck dumped wheat onto Highway 210 near Ninth Street North. No injuries were reported from the incident, which resulted in the temporary closure of a driving lane.
Wheat spills Friday onto Highway 210
frankstanko
(0) comments
