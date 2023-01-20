When it comes to animals, do it right for Betty White

While pop culture icon Betty White missed her 100th birthday in 2022, she was still honored in the Twin Towns Area. The Humane Society of Richland-Wilkin Counties was able to have 100 tins of canned cat food donated to its shelter.
We did it again this year, receiving a donation of 101 tins of cat food to mark Betty’s 101st birthday, Tuesday, Jan. 17.
We also received a check donation from one of our wonderful community members, with a note in the the memo line — “Food and toys.” Brigette Holkup did just that and now, the dogs love their food and extra toys. They’re having fun with their squeaky toys, special tennis balls and more.
We continue to thank our wonderful, giving community for their support in 2022 and come asking for it again in 2023. We’re in need of Fabuloso for cleaning, are low on paper towels, clumpable kitty litter and dry dog food. We ask nicely that any donated dry dog food not be Ol’ Roy or Kibbles ’n Bits brands.
It’s a new year, which is a perfect time to update your membership. If you wish to do so, contact Brigette at the shelter. You can call 701-672-1676 or visit our Facebook page and have a membership form mailed to you. Memberships are $10 per person or $25 per family.
Once you are a member, you are welcome to join us for our monthly meetings. They take place at 7 p.m. at the shelter on the third Tuesday of every month.
Our next meeting is Tuesday, Feb. 21. We hope to see you all there.