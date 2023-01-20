When it comes to animals, do it right for Betty White

The Humane Society of Richland-Wilkin Counties received a donation of 101 tins of cat food to mark Betty White’s 101st birthday, Tuesday, Jan. 17.

While pop culture icon Betty White missed her 100th birthday in 2022, she was still honored in the Twin Towns Area. The Humane Society of Richland-Wilkin Counties was able to have 100 tins of canned cat food donated to its shelter.



