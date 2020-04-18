On Tuesday, April 14, Wahpeton High School seniors received their cap and gowns from staff members via curbside delivery. Josten’s representative Todd Cameron and his wife, Colleen, delivered the caps and gowns. The seniors were also surprised with purple and gold T-shirts honoring their special time. High School Principal Ned Clooten said Friday that graduation ceremonies are postponed indefinitely. ‘We plan to postpone as long as we need to in order to ensure our seniors have the privilege of walking across our stage.’ This week, from 8-8:05 p.m. Monday, April 20 through Friday, April 24, community members are asked to step outside each night and howl your support for essential workers as part of ‘Huskie Howl.’
WHS seniors pick up caps and gowns
- By Daily News staff
