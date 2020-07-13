WHS Summer Prom
Courtesy Raquel Spanel

Like many events and activities this spring, the annual prom was canceled at Wahpeton High School due to the coronavirus pandemic. Parents got together and put together a summer prom over the weekend with dinner and dancing at City Brew Hall in Wahpeton. Students had their photos taken all over the city Sunday, July 12. Pictured, Wauker Spanel and Isabel Friederichs, courtesy Raquel Spanel. We want to see your prom photos! Post to our Facebook page or email to editor@wahpetondailynews.com.

