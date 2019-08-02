Wild About Wheels
Courtesy Robbie Daniels

Rick Busko and wife Robbie Daniels submitted this shot of their 1962 Chevy pickup, “Orangey,” photographed at J M Bruhn Plumbing Co. on County Road 17, Vergas, Minnesota. “It’s all done on a budget. It’s not perfect and we love it,” they said.

Do you have a cool car? Classic, vintage, hot rods, trucks, motorcycles or project cars. We want to see it! Share your photos of your summer rides with us along with the make, model, year, your name and city for a chance to see it here in print.

• Email: editor@wahpetondailynews.com

• Mail: PO Box 760, Wahpeton, ND 58074

Tags

Load comments