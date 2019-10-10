This week is National 4-H Week, during which millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni across the country celebrate everything 4-H. Through this article, our 4-H group, the North Stars, would like to showcase the incredible experiences that 4-H offers young people, and will highlight the remarkable 4-H youth in our community who work each day to make a positive impact on those around them.
The theme of this year’s National 4-H Week is Inspire Kids to Do, which highlights how 4-H encourages kids to take part in hands-on learning experiences in areas such as health, science, agriculture and civic engagement. The positive environment provided by 4-H mentors ensures that kids in every county in the country – from urban neighborhoods to suburban schoolyards to rural farming communities – are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles and are empowered with the skills to lead in life and career.
Within Wilkin County, there are currently four 4-H clubs. In addition to our club, the North Stars, there are also the Campbell Busy Bees, Kent Quad, and Hoofbeats. Each club, as you can tell by the name, caters to different youth based on location or interests (Hoofbeats is mostly those youth interested or involved with horses). Our club has individuals with varying interests. Throughout the year we are involved in various volunteer projects. During the Easter season, we fill Easter eggs that are used during the annual Easter egg hunt at the Breckenridge elementary school. Our club members also work that event doing face painting and helping to hide the Easter eggs.
During the summer months, the North Stars can be found watering and caring for the planters along the main streets of Breckenridge. We have also been involved with the Backpack program and donated time at the Food Shelter. All the 4-H clubs work the canteen booth during the Wilkin County Fair, too. The fair is one of our biggest events. Our club members spend hours preparing their projects or animals to showcase at this event. It allows our young people to exhibit their talents and knowledge, which is on display in the 4-H booth during the Wilkin County Fair. Many of our members then go on to the State Fair in Minnesota with their exhibit. It is a wonderful experience for our young people to practice their public speaking skills and develop or deepen their knowledge in a specific area.
“4-H has allowed me to hold leadership roles and develop my skills in that area. I have also enjoyed participating in Demonstrations with a friend of mine, which helped both of us develop our overall public speaking skills. We also did some fun activities throughout my years in 4-H, making wonderful memories!” said Zach Haire, a member of the North Stars for seven years and currently a freshman in college.
To learn more about how you can get involved in 4-H in Wilkin County, stop by the Wilkin County Extension office at 505 8th Street South in Breckenridge, Minnesota, or call Monique at 218-643-5481.
