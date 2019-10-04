Baylee Wilson and Chase Julson announce their upcoming wedding on Oct. 19, 2019 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton, North Dakota, with Father Tony Welle officiating. The couple will make their home in Fargo, North Dakota.
The bride’s parents are Russell and Beverly Wilson, Breckenridge, Minnesota, and the groom’s parents are Jay and Mary Julson, Wahpeton.
Baylee is a 2011 graduate of Breckenridge High School and a 2013 graduate of North Dakota State College with a pharmacy technician degree. She’s currently employed as a pharmacy technician at Linson Pharmacy in Fargo.
Chase is a 2009 graduate of Wahpeton High School and a 2013 graduate of South Dakota State University with a degree in civil and environmental engineering. He is employed as a civil engineer at Advance Engineering and Environmental Services, Inc. (AE2S) in Fargo.
The wedding party includes Maid of Honor Mackinzie Wilson, Fargo; and bridesmaids Margaret Wilson, Breckenridge, Minnesota; Chloe Bergquist, Breckenridge; Tristan Juran, Belle Plaine, Minnesota; Jayde Van Fleet, Jamestown, North Dakota; flower girl Lucille Wilson, and ring bearer Owen Heger; Best Man Ross Julson, Wall, South Dakota; and groomsmen Cole Julson, Thayne, Wyoming; Garrett Onchuck, Wahpeton, North Dakota; Grant Person, Madison, Wisconsin; Russell Behlings, Superior, Wisconsin. Ushers are Ross Wilson and Reece Wilson. Music will be provided by Stacy Owens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.