Winners named in Blue Goose decoration contest

Melodie LaTraille, Wahpeton, is the winner of this year’s Blue Goose Days decoration contest. Twin Towns Area residents were encouraged to decorate their homes and lawns in the spirit of the annual event. LaTraille and her daughter, Aurora, 7, worked together to make goose-related items for their home, 207 11th St. N. ‘She helped me draw on the sidewalk with chalk and we looked for anything in the house that was blue,’ Melodie LaTraille said. A mother of two, LaTraille is the recipient of a basket from Chahinkapa Zoo valued at $200 and a family-size zoo membership. Honorable Mentions went to 1498 Maple Court and 832 Third St. N., Wahpeton.
