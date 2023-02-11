Ever wonder where are the wildlife we see throughout the year when we shiver in sub-zero weather? Mother Nature has unique plans for survival.
Furbearer predators like red fox and coyotes adapt by growing thicker fur. They are active hunters year-round, especially at night. During the day, they curl up along creeks, rivers, woods and sloughs.
Whitetail deer congregate in herds. A few deer live year-long in the wetlands and woods on the Minnesota and North Dakota sides of the Bois de Sioux Golf Course. Some winters their paths lead to backyard apple trees.
Although it is fun to observe wildlife year-round, deep snow conditions make survival tough so please respect them by observation from a distance.
Some creatures hibernate, like bats who take up space in hollowed trees or for unlucky people with attic access. Bees dig into the soil, often on north-facing banks to avoid the winter sun. Garter snakes make dens in the woods.
Raccoons look for protected habitat like hollow trees to make winter dens. They are opportunistic and also use abandoned buildings. After warm spells, their tracks can be spotted in the snow.
Skunks burrow in logs, wood piles or anything that provides shelter, including under houses or decks. They enter a state of torpor, similar to hibernation, a deep sleep with slower breathing and lower body temperature.
Weasels and jack rabbits change their coats to white to camouflage in the snowy environment. Jackrabbit populations are cyclical and some winters there are large groups in local areas like the alfalfa field just west of Fairview Cemetery.
Waterfowl migrate and follow the Central Flyway. Winter-time ducks and geese in Texas spent warm-weather months in North Dakota. Favorite birding destinations include the Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge and rice fields east of Houston. Thousands of snow geese mill the wetlands, just like during Dakota spring and fall migrations.
Duck hunter bags include green-winged teal, shovelers, gadwalls and widgeon, no different than a hunting day in the Prairie Pothole areas by Hankinson, Lidgerwood and Cayuga. Pied-billed grebes and great blue herons frequent the ponds around The Woodlands, my present residence. Their size difference is remarkable as birds fill different niches in the food chain.
Mallards live year-round where there is open water like the Chahinkapa Park pond aerator. Late afternoon runs on river trails were cherished when flocks of mallards flew overhead.
Giant Canada geese stay in open water around Fergus Falls and Ottertail River. They are back in the Twin Towns in March and April to claim their nesting territories when winter weather breaks.
Chickadees, nuthatches and woodpeckers live year-round. Cardinals don’t migrate but seek denser protection like conifers. Goldfinches live year-round if there is adequate food and molt from brilliant yellow-and-black to drab brownish yellow.
Snowy owls, snow buntings and juncos migrate from the Arctic to North Dakota and Minnesota for the winter season.
Muskrats, beaver and otter den in banks with underwater access. Look for a collection of small, cut branches jutting from river shorelines. Otters have the densest fur in the animal kingdom and are well acclimated to northern climates.
Wild turkeys congregate in river woods, sometimes near Chahinkapa Zoo or the tree disposal site north of Wahpeton. Wild turkeys are opportunistic feeders and will winter near food sources.
Great horned owls live locally year-round. Females lay eggs during February and March and will be taking care of owlets soon.
Most sport fish stay active feeding all winter. Channel catfish feed heavily in the fall and their metabolism slows down considerably in the winter, staying near the bottom.
The last generation of monarch butterflies roost in Mexican fir forests. Their journey may be 3,000 miles and take a couple months.
Some amphibians freeze for the winter. They are cold-blooded and the environment regulates their body temperature. In the winter, their livers convert glycogen into glucose, producing an antifreeze. They stop breathing and their hearts stop beating.
All those painted and snapping turtles observed on the park ponds adjust their body temperatures to local weather conditions and burrow in mud and underwater.
Bitter cold weather can be a good thing; 30 below kills 90% of emerald ash borers.
Every season is a different wildlife palette. Winter and snow offer some of the most incredible wildlife scenes.
Wayne Beyer is the retired director of Wahpeton Parks and Recreation.