Winter exercise – the key to success

Prepare for the upcoming spring and summer riding season by offering daily turnout. Help your horse’s mind adjust and become ready to work.

If you’ve been around horses for any length of time you know that daily exercise makes horses easier to handle. In a recent study by the Equine Veterinary Journal, it was proved that no matter the type of exercise provided, daily exercise was effective in reducing unwanted behavior from horses stalled indoors.

Two dozen horses were used in this study, of various breeds. In the study each of the horses received one hour of daily exercise, using one of the following four methods of exercise: hot walker, treadmill, free turnout or being ridden. Then to be fair they created a control group as well. The control group was not exercised.

Every few days each horse’s behavior was evaluated while being handled.

Each horse, in addition to the prescribed exercise, or control group, was given 15 minutes of alone free time in a turnout and their behavior was also noted.

The researchers observed that horses given daily exercise, no matter the type of exercise, when turned out for the additional 15 minutes of alone free time, did less walking, trotting and cantering.

Interesting enough, the horses that had only free turnout as their form of exercise did the least amount of cantering and seldom bucked or rolled and seemed more relaxed. This was in stark comparison to horses without any daily exercise, these horses let out six or seven bucks and also rolled once or twice during their 15 minutes of liberty.

The horses that were exercised by walking or riding usually bucked two or three times when released. The difference suggests that turnout was the most effective exercise regime you could offer your horse to reduce stress.

It was noted that all types of exercise helped the horses relax and be more cooperative and less reactive to situations around them. The horses with daily exercise also were less vocal when being handled and less confrontational to their handlers.

Prepare for the upcoming spring and summer riding season by offering daily turnout. Help their minds adjust and become ready to work. Add a little ground exercise or even light riding and start your season off with lots of positive energy. Happy Trails!

LORI RICIGLIANO is a horse judge, trainer, riding instructor, equine photographer and clinician. She also hosts a weekly syndicated equine radio talk show “Hoof Beats with Lori”. Lori has held her horse judges license as a USEF / AHA — “R” rated licensed horse judge for more than 25 years and currently operates Ricigliano Farms Horse Training and Riding Academy near Kent, Minn. She can be reached by email or phone for any questions at 218- 557-8762 or riciglianofarms@gmail. com. Her website is www. RiciglianoFarms.com

