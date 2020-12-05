Winter solstice – a time for reflection

I think most of us can agree that 2020 has been a difficult year. Social distancing and civic shutdowns have limited our ability to challenge ourselves in ways we did prior, such as competing at horse shows. With the lack of challenge, some of our drive and growth as an equestrian has also been diminished. This lack of enthusiasm for a sport we love can be hard to manage emotionally as well.
As 2020 is almost ready to be put to bed and a new year is ready to greet us, a time of reflection and thought is needed. The Christmas season is a good time to focus on what is important in your life, be grateful, be thankful, put differences behind you and begin to plan for your New Year.
As an equestrian, this time of year can be a welcome respite if you look at its benefits. On the days that are too cold to ride, those are the times to plan for the upcoming year. You can look at horse training videos or read that horse book you haven’t had time to open. The down time of bad weather can be a blessing to catch up on things to improve your relationship with your horse.
The Christmas season can be the catalyst to growth for your equestrian pursuits if you let it happen. It can be a reboot of sorts for your relationship with your horse as well.
As you reflect on the challenges you have faced in this past year, ask yourself, “Have I really done all I can do to grow as a rider and individual?”
If the sky was the limit, what would you like to accomplish in this upcoming year? Set goals, write them down, put them in a place you can see them every day and take little steps to make those goals a reality.
If we want to look for inspiration for our lives, we need to look no further than the horse that lives in our own barn. Horses are the perfect example of what we should strive to be like in life.
Horses have a spirit that remains free. If you’ve ever watched a horse run and play you can feel their energy and happiness.
Horses aren’t focused on what may happen, they are enjoying what is here and now. They don’t worry about tomorrow because today has so many things to do and enjoy. They savor their meals and don’t worry about tomorrow. If ever there was an example of mindfulness, the horse fits the profile to a T.
Above all, horses want to move forward. Horses love to run, play and explore. They don’t like to back up, nor look behind. Horses want to go forward to the next adventure.
By emulating the positive qualities of horses, we can tap into their strength and grow as individuals in this upcoming year. It’s amazing what we can learn from the mannerisms of horses; they don’t need to say a word to express what they are feeling. By studying their body language we can learn to recognize those same expressions in humans and then grow in our own relationships. The horse really is a wonderful teacher if we take the time to learn. Happy Trails.
