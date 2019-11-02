The winter months are quickly approaching and that means snow and cold temperatures are not too far away. In honor of Winter Weather Awareness Week (Nov. 4–8), Wilkin County Emergency Management would like to take the opportunity to remind citizens of the importance of being ready in case a winter weather emergency occurs.
During this week, citizens may want to take the opportunity to remind themselves and their family members to inspect or create a winter survival kit for their vehicle and become ready for winter driving conditions. As always, it is important to closely monitor weather conditions before traveling. Visibility and road conditions can quickly become hazardous causing a very dangerous situation for travelers.
To better prepare homes for the winter months, citizens should inspect furnaces, check for any carbon monoxide leaks and install or test carbon monoxide and smoke detectors. It is also recommended to maintain a three-day supply of food, water, and medications in case an emergency makes it unsafe to venture outside.
More winter preparedness information can be found on the Wilkin County Emergency Management webpage: www.co.wilkin.mn.us/emergency. There are a number of resources available to help citizens become better prepared for winter weather and other types of emergencies.
While visiting the Emergency Management webpage please take the opportunity to register for the CodeRED Emergency Notification System. Registration is completely free and it will ensure that citizens will receive vital information during an emergency.
Have you friended Wilkin County Emergency Management on Facebook? Winter weather preparedness tips will be posted each day this week!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.