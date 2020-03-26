Women's Literary Club learns about Art4Life

Wahpeton Women’s Literary Club met at 12 p.m. Friday, March 6 at Bethel Lutheran Church with President Carol Sturdevant presiding. Lunch was served by co-hostesses Carol Sturdevant and Judy Peterson. Club collect and pledge were recited. “God Bless America” was sung. Twelve members were in attendance.
Carol Sturdevant introduced speakers Wayne Beyer, director of Wahpeton Parks and Recreation, and Jerry Trupka, who manages Siena Court. They spoke on Art4Life activities at Siena Court.
A beautiful quilt with colorful panels was on display along with several framed pictures painted by Ruth Tvedt, the late mother of Carol Sturdevant. The quilt has 16 designed cloth squares with 10 squares designed from stories of Sienna Court residents of special personal times, precious moments and important people in their lives.
One panel designed was memory from Ruth Tvedt, another by Ruth Lies, (mother-in-law of Patty Lies), and Sylvia Likness, an honorary member of Literary Club. The quilt was featured during the quilt exhibition at the Red Door Art Gallery. Several cultural and recreational activities enjoyed by residents at Sienna Court include Music4Life, square dancing with wheelchairs, Time Slips, a storytelling time and Zoo4Life.
Karen Engstrom reported on statistical reporting of volunteer hours and programs of our members. Our club has 21 members plus three honorary members. The total number of hours submitted was 1,542 calculated at $17.10 per volunteer hour, with total dollars back to community of $26,368.20. In addition, the monetary donations to community was $2,664.00.
A rummage and bake sale will be held at the Breck Senior Center on Saturday, April 25. Welcome Home baskets will be assembled at our May meeting. The Senior Girls Tea will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church on May 13. There are 39 girls in this year’s graduating class. Music Camp scholarships will be decided at our May meeting.
On Monday, March 16 Sharon Kotnour, Pat Stern, Joyce Alfson, Judy Oren, Judy Peterson and Bev McRoberts assisted in filling 322 backpacks at the Food Pantry.
For the safety and concern of our members, our Friday, April 3 meeting has been cancelled.
The purpose of GFWC is to unite women’s clubs in order to enhance community service efforts by volunteers. The small group of clubs that began in 1890 is now one of the largest volunteer organizations for women in the world. The General Federation of Women’s Clubs of ND was chartered in 1897.
