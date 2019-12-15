Women's Literary Club meets for Christmas

Wahpeton Women’s Literary Club members gathered for our Christmas luncheon at Prante’s Fine Dining at 12 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6.
President Carol Sturdevant presided. Club collect and pledge were recited. Roll call response was, “Christmas Tradition.” National members were in attendance. A hearty welcome to new members, Sharon Kotnour, Myrna Ball, Judy Peterson, Judy Oren, Brigid Langseth and Dori Palmer.
Karen Engstrom explained to members how to track their volunteer hours. Volunteer hours are to be turned in by February meeting. New volunteer hour sheets will be distributed at that time. Women’s Literary Club donated $100 to the Christmas Tree project at Heritage Square.
In 2020, the Literary Club will purchase and decorate a tree to be donated to the Christmas Tree Project. Friends of the Library hosted the Library Patron Appreciation Day from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12. Members were reminded of the Sock Giving Tree at the library.
Giving Friday donations in amount of $1,000 were disbursed to the following charities: Leach Public Library; Red Door Art Gallery; Sculpture Park and Christmas Kids. They will each receive $250.
Following our lunch members engaged in an auction of bidding on gifts brought by members. Proceeds of auction will be divided between Homeless Baskets and Crisis Center. After the auction members enjoyed Christmas goodies provided by Pat Stern, Bonnie MacIver and Joyce Alfson.
There will be no meeting in January. The next meeting will be Friday, Feb. 1 at Bethel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton. The program will be from Kathy Langenwalter, Circle of Nations School, Wahpeton. Co-hostesses are Jeanette Miller and Delfena Ballweber.
The purpose of GFWC is to unite women’s clubs in order to enhance community service efforts by volunteers. The small group of clubs that began in 1890 is now one of the largest volunteer organizations for women in the world. General Federation of Women’s Clubs of ND was chartered in 1897.
