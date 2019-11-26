Women have an opportunity to learn how to become better business partners in their farm or ranch operation during North Dakota State University Extension’s “Inspired by Annie’s Project: Women’s Marketing Seminar,” which will be held Friday, Dec. 6 at NDSU’s Richard H. Barry Hall in Fargo.

“This class is open to women across the state who want to learn more about agriculture-specific commodity marketing,” said Alicia Harstad, an NDSU Extension agent in Stutsman County, North Dakota.

The cost for the course is $20 per person. The seminar will be held from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. CST. The fee includes materials and lunch. The course size is limited to the first 25 registrants, so register soon.

To register, contact Harstad at 701-252-9030 or alicia.harstad@ndsu.edu. For more information on Annie’s Project, visit http://www.anniesproject.org.

