Woody Keeble VFW Auxiliary raffle winners announced

The Woody Keeble VFW Auxiliary met the third Tuesday in February. The drawing for the annual fundraiser was held. Thanks to everyone who bought tickets. The first place winner of the American flag ‘Freedom is Not Free’ afghan, handmade by Kathy Matejcek, was won by Diane Branson. The second and third place winners of $25 winners were Mickey Schneide and Kim Hunstable. Congratulations to the winners. The proceeds will go to our special veteran’s projects.