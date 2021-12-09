Residents from Wahpeton, Breckenridge, Minnesota, and the surrounding community are coming together this weekend, Saturday, Dec 11 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec 12 at 2 p.m. to perform their 2021 Christmas cantata. It includes the world premiere of “Look to Christ,” a choral and orchestral piece written specifically for the local cantata by Paul Cravens. Cravens is a freelance composer and graduate of Concordia College and the University of New Hampshire.
“Cravens has written a beautiful piece of literature that reminds the listener that even with all the disharmony in the world, Christmas brings us together. Paul’s original piece, Look to Christ, is haunting and healing at the same time,” director Kent Loken said.
Craven’s portfolio includes works for concert band and two symphonies. In 2017, Symphony No. 1 (The Lord’s Prayer) was selected for the National Bank Association’s Young Composer & Conductor Mentor Project, where its third movement received a performance by the United States Air Force Band. His music is intensely emotional with rich harmonies and lush orchestration.
The cantata narration by Kristina Lankow comes to life with narrator Bill Dablow, a local voice and music talent.
Lankow is a marketing specialist at the Swiftel Center in Brookings, South Dakota. Loken is a retired K-12 music educator & music administrator.
The cantata will be held at the Bremer Theatre on the campus of the North Dakota State College of Science. The Wahpeton-Breckenridge Christmas Cantata has a 26-year performance tradition. It features 65 voices of local community members and 30 members of the Concordia Orchestra and community all donating their time and talents with the free-will offerings going to the Richland-Wilkin Food Backpack program.
In 2019, the Wahpeton-Breckenridge cantata due to generous donations from the community raised over $13,000 for the Richland-Wilkin Food Backpack program. In 2020 the cantata was unable to perform due to COVID-19, but the group still raised $3,170. The donations for 2021 will again be earmarked for the Richland-Wilkin Food Backpack program.
We are following the NDSCS facemask policy: Effective Nov. 5, 2021, NDSCS will no longer require face coverings and visitation restrictions in residential facilities are lifted. NDSCS continues to strongly recommend the proper use of face coverings for indoor public places for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.