Yard waste containers for yard waste only

These items, including what appears to be old insulation, were found in one of Wahpeton’s yard waste containers. As a public service, Daily News reminds its readers that yard waste containers are for yard waste only. Repeated violations may cause the public to lose its disposal privileges. “Dumpsters for the yard waste collection site are located on Ninth Street North by the tree disposal site,” according to the city of Wahpeton. “This site is for Wahpeton city residents only! If you are unable to bring your yard waste to the collection site it can also be disposed of in your regular garbage receptacle or bags can be delivered to Waste Management for a nominal fee.”

