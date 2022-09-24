By Gene Pinkney

One of the great mysteries to me is why some churches limit the acknowledgment of the Holy Spirit to little more than a brief mentioning in the benediction at closing time. “Be blessed in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.” Such groups often scorn full-gospel ministries that amplify their closeness to the Holy Spirit. I can tell you, having belonged to both groups, that the Pentecostal experience is better.



