By Gene Pinkney
One of the great mysteries to me is why some churches limit the acknowledgment of the Holy Spirit to little more than a brief mentioning in the benediction at closing time. “Be blessed in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.” Such groups often scorn full-gospel ministries that amplify their closeness to the Holy Spirit. I can tell you, having belonged to both groups, that the Pentecostal experience is better.
The difference? The first marginalizes Holy Spirit, opting for doctrines, and traditions favored by those wanting to reflect worldly standards. Even shouting “Amen” is frowned on by “the frozen chosen,” who seem to have forgotten Jesus’ warning: “Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world; for the love of the world worketh death.”
Let me only say that belonging to a spirit-hushed denomination should get one into Heaven. God is faithful to His word; once you’ve accepted Christ and met the requirements of baptism and confirmation, you’re in. The catch is that you likely still have your full life ahead of you with all of its troubles and woes. Meeting these without your faithful sidekick, the Holy Ghost, is going to be one rough go.
Remember the proverb, one strand is good; two is better, but a three-fold cord is not easily broken? That third cord is the Holy Ghost. With Him riding shotgun your battle is practically won before it starts. (“The battle belongs to the Lord.”says David) Without Him, you’re on your own.
We need to understand more about how crucial having the Holy Spirit is. Jesus, before he departs to rejoin his father in Heaven, explains it to his disciples like this: “If you love me, keep my commandments, and I will pray the father, and He will send you another comforter; even the Spirit of truth which the world cannot receive because it sees Him not ... but The Comforter, which is the Holy Ghost, whom the father will send in my name, shall teach you all tllings and help you remember my words to you ...” (John 14: 16, 26).
Prov.3: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding.” If you have invited the Holy Spirit into your life to occupy “His temple,”your body, you will be armed withthe “weapons of your warfare” (Eph. 6: 14, 15) to fight and defeat any assault Satan mounts against you.” (See Isa. 54: 17)
The indwelling Spirit is a huge bodyguard. He is that very Spirit that hovered over the waters when God said “Light Be!” He then “moved” to create all that God spoke into existence. And yet that tremendously powerful servant of God is amazingly meek. He never pushes himself on anyone. Try singing, “Come holy spirit, I need thee/Come sweet Spirit I pray/ Come with your Grace and your power/ Come in your own special way.” He’ll be there.
But He does get serious about one thing. He is the ambassador of Jesus, and he has one unwavering purpose: the exaltation of Jesus and his “finished work” on Calvary on our behalf. If the sermon lifts up Jesus, The Holy Spirit will empower it, anointing it with power and effectiveness. The “fruit of the Spirit will be there too: especially joy: “In His presence is fullness of joy.”
Australian evangelist Wayne Gwilliam, before any of his powerful presentations, always asked the Holy Spirit to grant him “utterance” and “to anoint the ears and hearts” of his audience to receive his message. I’ve never seen more powerful teaching: riveting!
It’s easy to have the Holy Spirit fill you and be alive within you; just ask. Luke, 11:13: Jesus says, “If you then being evil know how to give good things to your children, how much more shall your heavenly Father give the Holy Spirit to them that ask.”
You may not get the gift of tongues; not all do. But the “gift” of the spirit most suited for you will be there along with the beautiful fruit of the spirit: gracing you with love, joy, peace, goodness, kindness, meekness, faithfulness gentleness, patience, self control. These, if used, will benefit you much.
Carole King sings a song on her “Tapestry” album that really describes what the Spirit can add one’s life:
“When you’re down and troubled/ And you need some love and care/ And nothing, nothing is going right/Close your eyes and think of me/ And soon I will be there/To brighten even your darkest night/So just call out my name/ And you know wherever I am/ I’ll come running/ To see you again./Winter, spril1g, summer or fall;/ All you got to do is just call,/And I’ll be there. You got a friend,/ yes, You’ve got a friend.”
And that friend will stick closer than a brother.
