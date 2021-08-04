Local youth are continuing to have happy, activity-filled summers.
Members of St. John’s Clubhouse, St. John’s Catholic Church, manned a lemonade stand Tuesday, Aug. 3 in Wahpeton. Accepting free will donations, the Clubhouse volunteers had “customers” including boys and girls from St. John’s Daycare.
The stand was open from 9:30 a.m. Tuesday through lunchtime. Generous donations will be used to purchase items from the daycare’s wishlist, St. John’s stated.
Some youth ventured farther than their hometowns.
Six Wahpeton Cub Scouts, members of Pack 352, attended a July 23-25 camp at Butler Wilderness Outpost near Park Rapids, Minnesota.
“Collectively, the scouts completed 18 achievements and earned six shooting sports awards,” Breanna Koval said. “Liam Intveld completed the Polar Plunge and two scouts, Riley Koval and Brandon Gerhardt, earned their whittling chips.
While at camp, the scouts completed achievements for swimming and water safety, shooting sports including BB gun-shooting, archery and slingshot-shooting, fishing and hiking.
“They completed service projects to the camp by cleaning tables and resetting chairs after each meal and swept and mopped the dining hall. Some of the scouts were selected to participate in flag ceremonies. They even had an encounter with a black bear as it passed through the campground,” Koval said.
Do you have summertime photos you’d like to share? Send them and a brief description to editor@wahpetondailynews.com for a chance to appear in print.
